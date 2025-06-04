ECB rate cut expectations cemented by latest inflation figures

25bps cut priced in

Beth Brearley
clock • 3 min read

Markets are expecting the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points tomorrow (5 June) on the back of slowing eurozone inflation.

Inflation in the EU fell below the ECB's target of 2% last month, dropping from 2.2% in April to 1.9% in May, according to the European Union's statistics office Eurostat; the first time inflation has dipped below 2% since September 2024. Morningstar's chief equity strategist, Michael Field, said that a cut would provide a boost for equity markets in Europe "at a key juncture", when business and consumer confidence is low and would give the central bank latitude to handle shifts in the economic outlook. China threatens to retaliate after blaming the US for 'discriminatory' trade measu...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

Trump concerns cause global investors to shun US sustainable companies

FE fundinfo buys data curation platform Fundipedia

More on Global

ECB rate cut expectations cemented by latest inflation figures
Global

ECB rate cut expectations cemented by latest inflation figures

25bps cut priced in

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 04 June 2025 • 3 min read
FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation
Global

FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation

Geopolitics chaos often driven by economics

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 June 2025 • 2 min read
The Big Question: How are you managing geopolitical risks in portfolios?
Global

The Big Question: How are you managing geopolitical risks in portfolios?

Nine experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 30 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot