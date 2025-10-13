Market jitters ease after Trump softens China tariff threats

Trump signals a truce

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Fears of an escalation in trade relations between the US and China have subsided somewhat on Monday (13 October) morning after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on China.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Aberdeen MPS management switch results in redundancy

Nick Train apologises for Diageo's 'dismal performance' as FGT buys into Games Workshop

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: 'Nervous start to the week' for Asian shares as Trump softens China stance
Markets

Market Movers blog: 'Nervous start to the week' for Asian shares as Trump softens China stance

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 13 October 2025 • 1 min read
Aberdeen Investments pushes for private markets national taskforce
Markets

Aberdeen Investments pushes for private markets national taskforce

One of eight recommendations

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 October 2025 • 1 min read
IFS urges Reeves to avoid 'directionless' tax rises
Markets

IFS urges Reeves to avoid 'directionless' tax rises

'Economic damage' a real risk

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot