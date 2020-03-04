Gervais Williams
Premier Miton Investors launches
Creates £11bn asset management business
Investment Week digital edition - 12 August 2019
Latest edition of the print magazine online
Neptune's Geffen leaps to top of Sanlam Income Study White List
'Higher turnover than usual' in latest rankings
Will asset allocators miss out on a UK stockmarket recovery?
Investors 'waiting on sidelines' for greater Brexit clarity
Miton's Williams drops consumer names as he eyes dividend opportunities in energy stocks
Focus shifting towards sustainability
Miton's Williams grows cautious on consumer plays like supermarkets
Manager of Diverse Income trust
Miton bucks trend on MiFID II research costs
Attributing fees to fund range
Miton's Williams warns of 'liftshaft' activity in UK share prices
Falls of as much as 70%
Miton's Williams: No one will come to rescue you in the next crisis
Nine years since fall of Lehman Brothers
Miton names Barron interim CEO; reports 70% profits jump despite muted flows
AUM now 'well over £3bn'
Miton sees 'renewed momentum' with 36% AUM growth
Stronger second half
Williams' MicroCap trust raises £4m in first share issue
Miton's UK MicroCap trust has announced its first share issue since launch in April, raising an additional £4.3m.
LGIM's Penny: Trio of trust launches will boost micro-cap liquidity
The launches of three small-cap investment trusts in close succession will give liquidity in the lower end of the market a much-needed boost, according to L&G's Richard Penny.
Miton raises £50m for Williams' UK MicroCap trust
Miton's new UK MicroCap trust has raised almost £50m during its IPO period, the company has announced.
Oil majors cast shadow over UK dividends after price slump
The steep fall in the oil price could damage growth and dividend prospects for some of the UK's biggest stocks, adding to managers' concerns over the outlook for the wider market.
Miton reopens UK Multi-Cap Income fund
Miton Group has reopened its UK Multi-Cap Income to new investors after imposing an initial charge last year.
Contrarian: Why we need AIM rivals
Big on small
Fund manager favourite Quindell wins court battle against short-seller
Outsourcing company Quindell has won a court battle against a short-seller which caused its share price to dive 40% earlier this year.
Williams' Diverse Income trust mulls £50m C share offering
The management of Diverse Income Trust is considering increasing the company's capital base in order to cut costs.
The Contrarian Investor: Banging the oil drum
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
Gervais Williams: Financial advisers are too expensive for me
Fund manager Gervais Williams says he manages his own finances because financial advisers are expensive and apt to confuse.
IT dividend rule 'could hit shareholders in the pocket'
Fund management groups and analysts have warned new dividend rules for investment trusts could see shareholders lose out as portfolios become less tax efficient.