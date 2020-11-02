Premier Miton poaches Emma Mogford for UK Equity Income range as Eric Moore departs

Emma Mogford has left Newton Investment Management to join Premier Miton Investors as manager of three UK equity income funds, replacing Eric Moore, who only took over the funds in May this year.

The former lead manager of the BNY Mellon UK Income fund will be responsible for the Premier Monthly Income and Premier Income funds, and will co-manage the Premier Optimum Income fund alongside Geoff Kirk.

She replaces Eric Moore on the trio of funds, which he took management of only six months ago following the departure of Chris White, as Moore himself now departs the business.

Over the three years Mogford managed her previous fund, she delivered top quartile returns, prior to which she lead managed the BNY Mellon Continental European fund from July 2015 to November 2018, for which she also generated top quartile returns. She has also managed the Neptune UK Higher Income fund.

Working closely with the equity team led by Gervais Williams, Mogford is set to adopt her own "proven, disciplined investment approach, which offers a genuinely active, high conviction management style".

Of her appointment, Mogford said: "Premier Miton's commitment to genuinely active investment management, its strong client-focused investment culture and outstanding equity investment team were key attractions for me. Through the range of funds I will be managing, I look forward to being able to offer clients compelling and differentiated UK equity income solutions.

"My aim is to deliver strong performance for investors and significantly grow assets under management in this core Premier Miton investment strategy."

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, added: "I am delighted to welcome Emma to our team of talented investment managers. We believe Emma's proven investment capabilities and forward-looking investment and business approach will make the UK equity income funds she will manage highly attractive for many investors."