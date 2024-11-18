Friday Briefing: Chancellor's Mansion House debut was a missed opportunity

There were hopes that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would unveil plans to boost investment in UK equities at her first Mansion House speech, after no initiatives were set out at the Autumn Budget.
Yet, those expectations were once again squandered last night. There was plenty on pension reform, with proposals to create ‘megafunds', alongside efforts to streamline the DC workplace pension market — changes the government claims could unlock £80bn in investment for the UK. Despite much speculation, there were no plans to introduce a mandatory requirement for pension funds to hold specific allocations in domestic markets. At least for now, the government appears to side with those who argue trustees should not be asked to make investment decisions that conflict with their fiduc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes