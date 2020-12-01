Miton UK Microcap Trust appoints chair designate as Andy Pomfret prepares to step down next year

Miton UK Microcap Trust has appointed Bridget Guerin as an independent non-executive director and chair designate with effect from 1 December 2020, and announced that current chair Andy Pomfret will leave the board in September 2021.

The changes are part of the board succession plan, with Pomfret due to step down at the next AGM, the announcement said.

Guerin will also join the audit and management engagement committee and has been appointed following a process run by Peter Dicks, the company's senior independent director.

"All the existing directors joined the company's board when it listed in April 2015 and will therefore need to step down by April 2024," Pomfret said. "By appointing Bridget as chair designate, she will have the opportunity to oversee the appointment of the new directors of the company.

"I'm personally delighted that Bridget has decided to join the board, bringing extensive investment trust experience, and I look forward to working with her during our handover period."

Guerin is chair of the Schroder Income Growth fund, a non-executive director of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies investment trust and the Mobeus Income and Growth VCT and, in September this year, she stood down from the board of Charles Stanley Group where she was a non-executive director for eight years.

She added: "This trust meets the demand of investors who want to invest in companies which have the potential for significant growth.

"It benefits from the excellent management team of Gervais Williams and Martin Turner and from the investment trust structure, which is ideal for managing this specialist portfolio of microcap companies."