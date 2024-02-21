Listings reform will not cure 'general disinterest and malaise' in UK capital markets

Several managers told Investment Week the changes to the regime would take place in a backdrop where, over the last 25 years, there has been an 89% fall in pension, and 50% drop in retail, investments in UK capital markets. As a result, this geographical reallocation has created a situation where "selling begets poor performance, which creates a general disinterest and malaise in which companies would rather re-list to the US, and funds rather ‘go global', than call London and the UK home", argued Henry Dixon and Jack Barrat, discretionary portfolio managers at Man Group. London remai...