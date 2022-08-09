Declining UK IPOs and rising M&A have created a 'perfect storm'

The number of companies listing on the London Stock Exchange has dramatically decreased compared to last year, down 45% in the first half of 2022. The slump was even more pronounced on AIM, where IPOs fell to the lowest levels since 2009.

Robert Newman, a capital markets lawyer at DLA Piper, which specialises in companies looking to float on an exchange, told Investment Week: "At one point we had six IPOs on the go. Now we have one, which may come through, and the others have been punted into the long grass.

"Whether they come back yet we do not know."

Last year was a bumper year for IPOs as many companies that had been planning to list but were put off by the pandemic came through once Covid became less of a risk factor, meaning 2022 was coming off a very high comparator.

Newman said that a lot of "froth had come through which needed to be corrected".

At the same time, the macroeconomic picture shifted dramatically and higher inflation and less stable economic growth was putting companies off listing.

The outbreak of war in Ukraine was another factor that completely changed investor appetite for IPOs, according to Newman.

"We saw this total shift away from high growth capital to more defensive, income yielding stocks [to try and manage the volatility]", he said.

Downgraded valuations were a big factor for UK listings, something which has been a long-term headwind for UK companies generally.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that UK company valuations have generally been depressed since Brexit, which served as a catalyst for flagging confidence in the UK market.

The downgraded valuations had a twofold effect for IPOs, according to Gervais Williams, manager of the Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies fund.

First, a company looking to list would struggle to get the valuation it thought it was worth in the UK.

At the same time, IPOs still need to be at a discounted level compared to other holdings and as everything else gets cheaper, it becomes harder for IPOs to gain portfolio positions.

"If you have to take lower and lower valuations at the time of entry that makes it more difficult for them to justify listing," Williams said.

Downgraded valuations feed directly into why more companies were being taken off market by private equity firms.

Newman said that US private equity firms were sitting on "mountains of dry powder" which they were deploying in the UK because alongside low valuations giving them a discount, sterling is much weaker than the dollar, "making it 20% cheaper to buy a UK company than it was before".

"It is the perfect storm of pricing coming off, so no one is coming on. At the same time, valuations are down, sterling is down against the dollar. Private equity has ample liquidity to invest so they are looking at UK markets… I call it a perfect storm because it is not unusual to have IPOs down and this private activity.

"What is unusual is to see the two come together at the same time."

What needs to change

Looking ahead, this does not mean that the UK market is shrinking, but Britzman said it is crucial to build up the confidence that UK public markets can support successful listings in the long run.

"I think confidence has a huge part to play and in an environment where confidence is low, we need some kind of catalyst. Then we could potentially get a repeat of 2021 and build on that."

He continued, explaining the macroeconomic backdrop needed to improve and one obvious positive would be an upgrade in the UK's economic outlook.

"That would increase consumer confidence in both UK and overseas investors."

Hargreaves Lansdown's Britzman said that the government bringing out policies that "boost companies' appetite to list in the UK" could be another catalyst, but he agreed that this might not be happening any time soon, given that the government was currently busy electing a new leader.

None of this had dampened Williams' extremely bullish outlook.

He said: "My assumption for the next ten years is that we will have twice as many listed companies in the UK… The more value is being listed, the more companies that come to market, the more countries will make assets purchases from the receiver, the more allocation there will be to the UK small-cap sector, creating this virtuous cycle where things will be fantastic in the next few years."

Not everyone agreed that the current state of the UK IPO and M&A activity should be top of investors' agendas though.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said there was a lot of disruption generally going on in financial markets, so it was natural to see that reflected in the IPO space.

"I think there are things that we need to worry about before we start worrying about the IPO market," he noted, such as inflation and the consumer squeeze.