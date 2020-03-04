General Election
Gresham House Strategic's Staveley hopes to become 'go-to' small-cap investment trust
High hopes following surge in share price total returns
UK GDP stagnates in Q4
'Expectations for UK GDP data were already low'
Starmer favourite to lead Labour amid calls for Corbyn to resign
Labour leader to step down
Tories win landslide majority in 'disappointing' election for Labour
Biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher
BoE eyes 'modest tightening' to meet inflation target
MPC maintains rates 7-2
Corbyn: Yes, we are a threat to the financial sector
Responded to Morgan Stanley note
Update: May's Brexit mandate 'in jeopardy' as she confirms DUP coalition
Informal coalition to provide "certainty"
Treasury Select Committee chairman Tyrie to stand down as MP
Has held role since 2010
Henderson's Formica warns UK credit rating at risk from election
Henderson Global Investors' chief executive Andrew Formica has warned the UK's credit rating could be put at risk by a Labour triumph at next month's general election.
Are election worries prompting gilt market 'exodus'?
International investors have begun selling out of UK gilt holdings on uncertainty over how Britain will manage its debt pile in the next parliament.
How to play the election: Wealth managers' strategies revealed
With less than four weeks to go until the general election, wealth managers and strategists give their view on how investors should be positioned.
UK gilt sell off faster than 2009 on election fears
Foreigner investors have been selling UK gilts at a faster rate than at the peak of the financial crisis in 2009, ahead of an unpredictable general election.
Woodford: UK stocks face 'years of turmoil'
Neil Woodford has said next month's general election could mark the beginning of years of uncertainty for UK investors.
Election alarm: Which outcome would be best for investors?
The stakes are high as the 2015 UK general election draws near. Labour's interventionist approach and the prospect of a referendum on EU membership are both causing concern, but which 7 May outcome would be best for investors?
The most vulnerable sectors in the election run-up
Architas CIO Caspar Rock takes a closer look at the health of the UK economy and the risks posed by the uncertainty of the UK general election result.
OMGI's Nickols: Election will trigger early 2015 IPO season
Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies manager Dan Nickols has noted the "rich source of ideas" represented by the IPO market ahead of 2015's listing season.
A volatile year ahead for investors
Political risk fears grow as UKIP wins second parliamentary seat
UKIP has taken a second seat in Westminster after winning the Rochester and Strood by-election, adding to concerns over the outcome of the general election next year.
Jupiter's Davies: How I would position for next year's 'binary' election
Jupiter UK equity manager Steve Davies believes investors will need to be "tactically nimble" to handle the fallout from next year's UK election.
The political risk to UK sectors ahead of election
UK election countdown: The start of a volatile year?
Election 2010: Leaders scrap over economy and tax cuts
David Cameron appeared to have come out top in the last and most crucial of the TV leaders' debates in which he accused Labour of failing to significantly improve the country's economy.
Morning Markets: FTSE stalls as Election call looms
The FTSE 100 was marginally up in early trading, by 0.06% or 3.41 points to 5,748, only a few hours before the Prime Minister Gordon Brown is expected to call a General Election for 6 May.