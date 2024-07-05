'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government

The Labour Party’s landslide victory at the general election had been widely predicted, but now that Keir Starmer has been appointed prime minister, the focus will be on what his government will do for the UK economy and investors.
According to Ben Ritchie, head of developed market equities at abrdn, a Labour government will bring "clarity and stability" to the country, something the markets will benefit from considering the "increasingly volatile" world. Paras Anand, chief investment officer at Artemis Investment Management, agreed, noting the UK is now in a situation to market itself as a "bastion of political stability" following years of being the "poster child for political instability and volatility around economic strategy". This is because, considering the current election in France and the US presidenti...
