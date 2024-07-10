Liontrust outflows slow to £900m as CEO bets on better outlook for asset managers after election

Liontrust net outflows nearly halved in the most recent quarter, as chief executive officer John Ions bets that a period of political stability will drive international investors back to the UK markets.
According to a trading update published today (10 July), the asset manager's net outflows fell to £923m in the three months ended 30 June, down from £1.6bn in the same period last year. The vast majority of outflows (£772m) came from the UK retail funds and MPS channel, followed by institutional accounts and funds (£145m). The market and investment performance of £139m during the period failed to offset the outflows, and the firm's assets under management fell 2.8% to £27bn. Liontrust profits sink 23% as AUM continues to fall Following Labour's landslide win at the general ele...
