Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election

Rishi Sunak has confirmed the next UK General Election will take place on 4 July.
Speaking at a press conference outside of Number 10 Downing Street today (22 May), the Prime Minister said he has asked King Charles III to dissolve parliament to hold a General Election on 4 July 2024, which was granted. Sunak said over the last four years, the UK has gone through some of the "darkest days", from a global pandemic to "war returning to Europe". However, he noted "economic stability is the bedrock of any future success", and as the UK economy is currently growing faster than predicted and many developed economies, and with inflation "back to normal", he decided to call...
