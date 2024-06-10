FCA to approve listings regime overhaul as early as this month - reports

Possible announcement after the election

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is reportedly set to approve its overhaul of the listings regime as early as this month, setting the stage for an announcement after the general election in July.

People familiar with the matter told the FT that the regulator's board has earmarked a meeting on 27 June to decide whether to approve the final version of the rules, which aim to boost the UK's struggling stock market.  FCA unveils listings regime proposals to simplify market access for companies Once the changes are confirmed publicly, they will take effect after a two-week implementation period.  The FCA is not expected to make any announcements until after the general election, with the exact timing is yet to be determined. However, the FT said some City advisers anticipate the...

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
