FCA to approve listings regime overhaul as early as this month - reports

The Financial Conduct Authority is reportedly set to approve its overhaul of the listings regime as early as this month, setting the stage for an announcement after the general election in July.
People familiar with the matter told the FT that the regulator's board has earmarked a meeting on 27 June to decide whether to approve the final version of the rules, which aim to boost the UK's struggling stock market. FCA unveils listings regime proposals to simplify market access for companies Once the changes are confirmed publicly, they will take effect after a two-week implementation period. The FCA is not expected to make any announcements until after the general election, with the exact timing is yet to be determined. However, the FT said some City advisers anticipate the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes