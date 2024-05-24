John Redwood will not stand as an MP in upcoming General Election

After 37 years

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

John Redwood will not seek re-election as Conservative MP for Wokingham in the upcoming General Election on 4 July.

Writing in his personal blog today (24 May), the MP, who has held the role since 1987, said he has decided "not to put my name forward in the forthcoming election". "I have other things I wish to do," Redwood added, noting that his last day as an MP will be 30 May. Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election In his 37 year parliamentary career, Redwood held several government posts, including secretary of state for Wales, minister within the Department of Environment, minister for trade and industry, and parliamentary under-secretary for trade and industry. He is also chief glo...

Cristian Angeloni
Trustpilot