John Redwood will not stand as an MP in upcoming General Election

John Redwood will not seek re-election as Conservative MP for Wokingham in the upcoming General Election on 4 July.
Writing in his personal blog today (24 May), the MP, who has held the role since 1987, said he has decided "not to put my name forward in the forthcoming election". "I have other things I wish to do," Redwood added, noting that his last day as an MP will be 30 May. Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election In his 37 year parliamentary career, Redwood held several government posts, including secretary of state for Wales, minister within the Department of Environment, minister for trade and industry, and parliamentary under-secretary for trade and industry. He is also chief glo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes