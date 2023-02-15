CFA UK awards fellowship to FCA's Sacha Sadan

‘Outstanding contribution’

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Sacha Sadan (pictured) took on the newly-created role of director of ESG at the FCA in 2021.
Image:

Sacha Sadan (pictured) took on the newly-created role of director of ESG at the FCA in 2021.

Director of ESG at the Financial Conduct Authority Sacha Sadan has been awarded a fellowship by the CFA Society UK for his "outstanding contribution" to the investment management profession.

The accolade, which is open to both members and non-members of CFA UK, is awarded to people judged by the fellowship committee to have made a contribution to the development of the profession.

Sadan took on the newly-created role of director of ESG at the FCA in August 2021, with the objective of helping the regulator embed ESG across the wide spectrum of regulatory activities, including the implementation of the new SDR rules.

Alongside his responsibilities at the UK's financial watchdog, he is a member of the group advising the government on the development of net zero transition plans, as well as a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute (ICSA) and founding member of the UK Investor forum.

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

Before the FCA, Sadan spent a decade working at LGIM as a board member and director of investment stewardship. He also worked as a UK equity manager at Gartmore, where he co-managed a range of UK equity hedge, retail and institutional funds. 

The society also awarded a fellowship to Deb Clarke, part of the EMEA board of Blackrock and member of the CFA UK Advisory board, Matt Lonergan, former CFA UK board member and treasurer, and Daniel Murray, former CFA UK board chair and CEO of EFGAM Switzerland.

Richard Dunbar, chair of the fellowship committee, said: "We are delighted to welcome our four new fellows. Fellowship allows us to build and cement bonds with thoughtful, experienced investment professionals who can provide the society with guidance and feedback."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Michael Lindsell defends Lindsell Train's minimal pure tech exposure

Invesco shutters Balanced Risk 8 fund due to shrinking assets

More on ESG

Thomas Höhne-Sparborth (pictured), head of sustainability research, Lombard Odier
ESG

How companies are leading the transition

New industrial revolution

Thomas Höhne-Sparborth
clock 15 February 2023 • 4 min read
As part of the move, Nikko AM has appointed Natalia Rajewska as global head of sustainable investment, a newly created role based in Singapore.
ESG

Nikko AM appoints first sustainable investment team

Responsible for ESG solutions

Laura Miller
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Matt Christensen (pictured), AllianzGI’s global head of sustainable and impact investing
ESG

Lessons learned one year after Ukraine

The global reach of the Ukraine conflict that started last February has been extensive and revealing.

Matt Christensen
clock 14 February 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Growth slows and assets shrink at Hargreaves Lansdown as interest rates rescue revenue

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes TSMC stake by over 86%

15 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Michael Lindsell defends Lindsell Train's minimal pure tech exposure

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Deutsche Bank raises expectations of peak Fed rates to 5.6%

15 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot