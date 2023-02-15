CFA UK awards fellowship to FCA's Sacha Sadan

Sacha Sadan (pictured) took on the newly-created role of director of ESG at the FCA in 2021.

The accolade, which is open to both members and non-members of CFA UK, is awarded to people judged by the fellowship committee to have made a contribution to the development of the profession.

Sadan took on the newly-created role of director of ESG at the FCA in August 2021, with the objective of helping the regulator embed ESG across the wide spectrum of regulatory activities, including the implementation of the new SDR rules.

Alongside his responsibilities at the UK's financial watchdog, he is a member of the group advising the government on the development of net zero transition plans, as well as a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute (ICSA) and founding member of the UK Investor forum.

Before the FCA, Sadan spent a decade working at LGIM as a board member and director of investment stewardship. He also worked as a UK equity manager at Gartmore, where he co-managed a range of UK equity hedge, retail and institutional funds.

The society also awarded a fellowship to Deb Clarke, part of the EMEA board of Blackrock and member of the CFA UK Advisory board, Matt Lonergan, former CFA UK board member and treasurer, and Daniel Murray, former CFA UK board chair and CEO of EFGAM Switzerland.

Richard Dunbar, chair of the fellowship committee, said: "We are delighted to welcome our four new fellows. Fellowship allows us to build and cement bonds with thoughtful, experienced investment professionals who can provide the society with guidance and feedback."