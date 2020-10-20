Peter Hargreaves nominates ex-Liontrust AM chair Collins for HL board

Former Liontrust Asset Management chair Adrian Collins is set to join the board of Hargreaves Lansdown after being nominated by Peter Hargreaves as part of a new shareholder agreement with the firm he co-founded.

The co-founder will now be entitled to nominate one non-independent, non-executive director for appointment to the HL board for as long as he has control of at least 10% of the company's voting rights.

HL said the agreement would "reflect Peter's continuing interest in the company whilst respecting the strong independent governance principles of the board".

Collins, who stepped down from Liontrust to be replaced by Alastair Barbour in September 2019 after a decade in the role, has over 40 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Gartmore, Trustnet Jupiter, Bestinvest and Lazard Investors.

He is an experienced non-executive director and currently serves as non-executive chairman of Eddie Stobart Logistics and CIP Merchant Capital.

Collins, who holds no shares in HL, will begin representing Peter Hargreaves on the board from 2 November and will seek election by shareholders at its 2021 AGM.

Chair of HL Deanna Oppenheimer said: "Adrian's presence on the Board will provide an avenue to harness Peter's wealth of experience, while also allowing us to benefit from Adrian's considerable expertise in the fund management industry.

"The board is focused on maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance as reflected in the recent appointments of John Troiano, Andrea Blance and Moni Mannings."

Collins added: "I am pleased to be joining the board of Hargreaves Lansdown. I look forward to playing my part in the continued success and leadership of the company."