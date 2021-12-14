Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

Marcus Brookes appointed

clock • 1 min read
Marcus Brookes will be Quilter Investors' new CIO
Image:

Marcus Brookes will be Quilter Investors' new CIO

Quilter Investors, the multi-asset business of Quilter plc, has poached Marcus Brookes from Schroders Personal Wealth (SPW) for the role of chief investment officer.

Brookes, who has been CIO at SPW since May 2019, has been in the industry for more than 20 years. He was previously head of multi-manager at Schroders, with other multi-manager roles held at Gartmore and Insight Investments.

He will start in Q2 2022 and will replace Bambos Hambi who announced last month that he will be retiring at the end of the year.

Brookes will report to Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter Investors and Quilter's UK platform.

Levin said he was "thrilled" as Brookes has "extensive experience in investment management and brings in-depth insight into creating multi-asset solutions that meet client expectations".

"His appointment reflects Quilter Investors' ambition as a leading UK multi-asset solutions business," he added.

Brookes commented: "Quilter is an innovative business with a strong client focus, and I look forward to helping the team develop its thematic ideas and drive good client outcomes." 

A Schroders Personal Wealth spokesperson said: "Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer, will be leaving SPW in the second quarter of 2022. Marcus has played a fundamental role in leading our investment office and building the early foundations of SPW. We want to thank Marcus for his work and wish him all the best for his next chapter.

"Marcus will continue to take responsibility for the investment office while we find a replacement."

