McInroy & Wood hires former Fidelity fund manager Leigh Himsworth

McInroy & Wood has appointed ex-Fidelity fund manager Leigh Himsworth to a new investment manager position with at the firm’s Harrogate office in North Yorkshire.
Having spent almost a decade as a UK equity fund manager at Fidelity, Himsworth said "it is refreshing to return to the area, which is clearly thriving and somewhere that I genuinely see as home, and a region that I personally want to succeed". The former manager of the £358m Fidelity UK Opportunities fund joins as an investment manager following 30 years of experience within financial services including stints at Royal London Asset Management and Gartmore. Fidelity International fund manager Himsworth departs after almost a decade McInroy & Wood's CEO Tim Wood said: "We are fortu...
