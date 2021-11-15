Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

More than 30 years in the industry

Bambos Hambi has been in the industry over 30 years
Bambos Hambi, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, is set to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with his family.

Hambi, who has been part of the industry for more than 30 years, left his role as head of multi-manager strategies at Aberdeen Standard Investments (now abrdn) to join Quilter, and also had roles at Gartmore, Rothschild Asset Management and Standard Life.

The CIO's role is to oversee Quilter Investor's portfolio management team and Hambi did not have direct day-to-day responsibility for running portfolios. He will stay with the business until the end of 2021 to help with the recruitment of his successor, which Quilter Investors said was in its advanced stages with an announcement due in "the near future".

Bambos Hambi: I see my role as being the protector of the investment team

Hambi said: "Due to change of personal circumstances including family illness over the past year, I have had to reassess my priorities and I have taken the difficult decision to retire at the end of this year to spend more time with my family.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Quilter Investors and the wider Quilter group. It is a business starting to unleash its growth potential and I will continue to watch its progress with interest."

Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter Investors & Quilter's UK platform, thanked Hambi for his "insights and support".

"I am pleased Bambos is able to remain with us to support the recruitment of his successor before he begins his retirement," he added. "We fully respect his decision to retire, and he leaves with our very best wishes."

Hambi is a long-standing judge for Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year awards. 

