Rockwood trust announces investment advisory team

The trust, which has also announced its name change from Rockwood Realisation, received 95% of the shareholder vote last month (26 April) to overturn its wind-up strategy and alter its investment philosophy.

The latest stock exchange announcement reveals that manager Richard Staveley will be supported by a five-strong investment advisory group, which will "de-risk investments" and "improve insight" for the manager, Staveley said in a call with Investment Week.

Included in the group is: Adam Parker, the founder of Majedie Asset Management; Christopher Mills, the CEO of the management group Harwood Capital; Jamie Brooke, who has experience at Henderson Global and Gartmore; Rupert Dyson, founder of Edale Capital; and Yuri Khodjamirian, a fund manager at Majedie.

Liontrust completed its acquisition of Majedie on 1 April 2022 and at the time said there was no change to the investment team.

Staveley said he was "delighted that such high calibre and respected individuals" had agreed to join the group.

"We expect the benefits of their insights, intelligence and small companies investing experience to be hugely beneficial when the team is assessing potential 'core' investments."