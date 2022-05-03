Rockwood trust announces investment advisory team

Adam Parker appointed

clock • 1 min read
Richard Staveley is manager of Rockwood Strategic
Image:

Richard Staveley is manager of Rockwood Strategic

Rockwood Strategic trust has announced a new investment advisory team, which collectively have over 150 years experience.

The trust, which has also announced its name change from Rockwood Realisation, received 95% of the shareholder vote last month (26 April) to overturn its wind-up strategy and alter its investment philosophy.

The latest stock exchange announcement reveals that manager Richard Staveley will be supported by a five-strong investment advisory group, which will "de-risk investments" and "improve insight" for the manager, Staveley said in a call with Investment Week.

Janus Henderson Property fund finds buyer and begins termination

Included in the group is: Adam Parker, the founder of Majedie Asset Management; Christopher Mills, the CEO of the management group Harwood Capital; Jamie Brooke, who has experience at Henderson Global and Gartmore; Rupert Dyson, founder of Edale Capital; and Yuri Khodjamirian, a fund manager at Majedie.

Liontrust completed its acquisition of Majedie on 1 April 2022 and at the time said there was no change to the investment team.

Staveley said he was "delighted that such high calibre and respected individuals" had agreed to join the group.

"We expect the benefits of their insights, intelligence and small companies investing experience to be hugely beneficial when the team is assessing potential 'core' investments."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Sarasin to merge away Digital Opportunities fund

Martin Gilbert: One working style does not fit all

More on Investment Trusts

Vincent Ropers of Wise Funds
Investment Trusts

Wise Funds: Biotech bargains offer buying opportunity amid volatile markets

Ageing population underpinning demand

Vincent Ropers
clock 27 April 2022 • 4 min read
More than 95% of shareholders voted for proposed changes in investment strategy to take place
Investment Trusts

Rockwood Realisation investment trust wind-up overturned by shareholders

95% majority vote

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 26 April 2022 • 1 min read
Analysts at Investec are worried about the medium-term performance of the trust
Investment Trusts

Investec reiterates 'sell' recommendation for Schroder UK Public Private Trust

‘Wary of siren’s call’

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC set to be accused of greenwashing by Advertising Standards Authority - reports

29 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Shareholders reject proposed ESG changes for JPM bond fund

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

M&G CEO John Foley to retire

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Sarasin & Partners promote dual CIOs as Guy Monson shifts to client focus

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

28 April 2022 • 1 min read
04 May
United Kingdom
Website

J.P. Morgan Webinar: ETF live session: China - too large to ignore

Register now
Trustpilot