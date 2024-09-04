AllianceBernstein opens up US large-cap value strategy to UK and European investors

AllianceBernstein has expanded access to its US Value fund for the UK and European markets, giving investors access to "misunderstood" US large-cap businesses.
The Luxembourg-domiciled portfolio, which has been seeded by an unnamed client and already holds $229.6m in assets under management, will adopt the same strategy as AB's US Large Cap Value strategy launched in 1973. It will have 45 to 65 holdings, with the investment team using fundamental and quantitative research to find high quality, large-cap businesses at attractive valuations. The vehicle will be managed by Cem Inal, AB's chief investment officer of the US large cap value equities team, who has been with AB for more than 20 years. AllianceBernstein closes UK-domiciled Conce...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes