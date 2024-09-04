AllianceBernstein opens up US large-cap value strategy to UK and European investors

The Luxembourg-domiciled portfolio, which has been seeded by an unnamed client and already holds $229.6m in assets under management, will adopt the same strategy as AB's US Large Cap Value strategy launched in 1973. It will have 45 to 65 holdings, with the investment team using fundamental and quantitative research to find high quality, large-cap businesses at attractive valuations. The vehicle will be managed by Cem Inal, AB's chief investment officer of the US large cap value equities team, who has been with AB for more than 20 years. AllianceBernstein closes UK-domiciled Conce...