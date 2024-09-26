Titan Investment Solutions launches two fixed income funds

Titan Investment Solutions, the investment arm of Titan Wealth, has launched Titan Core Credit and Titan Short Duration IG Income funds in a move set to bolster its fixed income fund offering.
The two funds, which adopt a bottom-up investment approach, will be managed by Titan's head of fixed income Peter Doherty. Doherty, who brings in over 35 years of experience in credit markets, works alongside an investment team made up of associate Chris Turdean, and junior portfolio manager Alex Livingstone. Titan Wealth set to shut multi-asset range of funds The Titan Core Credit fund focuses mostly on senior investment grade corporate bonds issued by mainstream, large-cap companies. In addition, leveraging Doherty's expertise in subordinated debt, the vehicle also allocates i...
