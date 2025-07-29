Fidelity International and ebi team up to launch ESG screened fund

OCF of 0.15%

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity International has partnered with discretionary fund manager ebi to launch the Fidelity Index World ESG Screened fund.

The strategy tracks the performance of MSCI World Investment Market Index (IMI) Screened index, which targets a 30% cut in carbon emission intensity compared to its parent index, the MSCI World IMI. The Fidelity Index World ESG Screened fund will provide access to global stock markets featuring an ESG screen and will be available at an all-in fixed ongoing charges figure of 0.15%. Fidelity, BlackRock and Schroders add to gilt allocations during Reeves linked selloff It will be accessible to the broader market and ebi clients, with ebi having already allocated £320m to the stra...

