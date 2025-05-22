M&G unveils Europe ex-UK fund as investors continue to shun US

The OEIC, which launched on 10 April and currently has €6.8m (£5.7m) in assets under management, is run by Richard Halle, who is supported by deputy fund managers, Daniel White and Shane Kelly alongside M&G's wider global equity team. Investors cautiously turn to Europe as US credibility falters under Trump's tariffs M&G's latest launch replicates the Europe ex-UK strategy within the group's £128bn With Profits fund and is an actively managed value strategy aiming to provide investors with capital growth and income higher than the FTSE World Europe ex-UK Index over a five-year period...