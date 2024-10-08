Hamilton Lane unveils global private infrastructure fund for wealth market

Hamilton Lane has rolled out a global private market infrastructure fund for private wealth and institutional investors.
The Hamilton Lane Global Private Infrastructure fund is a total return strategy targeting both income and capital appreciation with downside protection, and sits on the firm's evergreen platform. The fund invests in companies across the power, transportation, data and telecommunications, environmental and energy sectors with high barriers to entry and durable cash flows through contracted revenue streams. Hamilton Lane reveals CEO succession plans With this launch, Hamilton Lane is looking to build out its broader infrastructure platform, having provided infrastructure-focused sepa...
