Lazard AM expands private markets offering with launch of Listed Private Markets fund

Lazard Asset Management has launched a listed private markets fund in an attempt to satisfy growing investor demand for access to private asset classes, Investment Week can reveal.
Run by LAM's discounted assets team, which includes portfolio mangers Kun Deng, Andrew Lister, Ming Zhong, Steuart Marshall and Edward Keating, the Listed Private Markets fund will invest solely in listed companies on prominent global exchanges that have experienced long-term performance gains from private markets. Evelyn Partners' Park weighs up how to access private markets beyond investment trusts This includes companies holding private market assets, such as investment trusts, closed-end funds, business development companies and REITs, as well as private market asset managers. ...
