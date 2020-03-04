FTSE All-Share
Investors ramp up pressure on executive pay and director re-elections
IA public register data
Private equity trusts: What is the market missing?
Taking advantage of discounts in LPE trusts
Robin Geffen: Why many UK dividend yields 'are purely an illusion'
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
Troy AM CIO Lyon: Expect lower returns, higher volatility this decade
Latest investment report from Sebastian Lyon
Fees, costs and past performance: Questions for LF ASI Income Focus
Former Woodford fund begins life under new name and management
Government action needed to halt UK equity market decline
Companies say regulation should be rolled back
Train's FGT outperformance to continue but 2% discount is not yet a 'bargain'
Share price dropped by 3.5%
Witan shifts Lindsell Train from UK to global equity mandate
Cites 'broader opportunity set' than UK market
Investors 'underwhelmed' by Barnett replacement on Edinburgh investment trust
Mixed industry reaction to new appointment
AJ Bell reports record profit in first annual report since IPO
Profit before tax up 33%
Lindsell Train drops out of multi-managers' top ten as Woodford fallout continues
Fund suffered 1.1% loss over past three months
Baillie Gifford UK Growth sells Jupiter on concerns over future prospects
Six-months results to end of October
Managers maintain faith in key UK high street names
Black Friday looks like anything but for beloved companies
Three protective offerings for absolute return sector sceptics
The best funds to protect against downsides
Martin Gilbert: We must get used to a lower growth environment
Anticipated downturns should not weigh on long-term decisions
Why UK income investors 'should exercise caution'
There has always been a demand for income, but in the past decade, the hunt for yield has become more challenging due to the ultra-low interest rate environment.
Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks
Value stocks may have enjoyed a welcome change in fortunes in recent weeks, but they have been swimming against the tide for years as investors have sought the perceived security of quality and low-volatility stocks.
Vanguard expands active range with UK equity launch
Sub-advised by Baillie Gifford and Marathon Asset Management
Ethical indices outperform traditional ones amid 'huge' evolution of sector
Research from Willis Owen
Is it time to rethink benchmarks?
Assessing their usefulness and reliability
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust revamp starts to yield returns
Trust up 20.9% in the year to 31 July
Witan Investment Trust changes benchmark
UK weighting reduced
Woodford buys unloved FTSE 100 trio
Repositioning portfolio
Value investing is not meant to be comfortable
Investors should not be afraid of taking risks