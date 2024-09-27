Deep Dive: UK dividend opportunities no longer limited to just the FTSE 100

Jo Rands, portfolio manager at Martin Currie, part of Franklin Templeton, said the makeup of the UK's blue-chip index made it ideal for investors seeking dividends, as it is comprised of high yielding sectors such as banks, miners, and oil companies. "This is in stark contrast to the US where low-yielding tech companies have a market dominance," she said. Kunal Kothari, a fund manager at Aviva Investors, was equally confident that when it comes to absolute yield, the UK market is a "leader". Monks to pay lower annual dividend to boost share buybacks Offering a yield of 3.9%, thi...