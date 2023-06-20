FTSE boards 'lack diversity of expertise'

Only 27% of board members surveyed said they draw on specialist HR expertise

The report, Hidden Talent: Diversity & Inclusion in the FTSE All-Share, published by Women on Boards UK and consulting firm Protiviti, monitors the sex-based representation on FTSE All-Share and AIM-listed boards.

While it has found improvement in this area, another data point, ‘diversity of expertise' - namely the mix of skills and expertise of executives called on to join the board - were lacking among men and women.

According to the Hidden Talent report, there are just two executive board members across the FTSE All-Share who have a human resources or people and culture job title.

When surveyed, a strong majority of board members (82%) stated people and culture was a "top level" area for their boards and a "significant" issue, despite this narrow experience.

A majority (82%) also agreed "employees expect leadership from boards on people and culture'"

Despite this, only 27% of board members surveyed said they draw on specialist HR expertise and 40% stated the quality of people and culture discussions were "weaker" or "much weaker" than other topics.

Gender diversity programmes helped along by three consecutive government-backed schemes have pushed the proportion of women holding boardroom roles across FTSE 350 companies from 9.5% in 2011 to 40.2% in 2023.

But across almost 4,800 executive board seats, just 2.3% of executive board members hold positions other than CEO, chief financial officer or company secretary. Only 10% of executive board directors are women.

The majority of these executives held positions focused on operational efficiency, with 68% either serving as chief operating officer or chief technology officer.

The remainder of roles (less than 30 across almost 600 firms) include employee representative, general counsel (senior legal adviser), chief information officer, chief strategy officer and chief people officer.

Fiona Hathorn, CEO and co-founder of Women on Boards, said: "The responsibilities of the board have continued to evolve over the past decade and yet the focus remains on traditional skill sets such as finance, operations and CEO experience.

"Skills such as social responsibility, human resources or marketing show negligible presence in the boardroom."

Traditional skills and leadership experience are "desirable", she said, but companies must take "a more holistic view" and ensure a mix of expertise to navigate the changing business landscape.

Hathorn said: "It is time to redefine 'board-ready talent' and by doing so we believe we will also see improvements on diversity targets for gender and ethnicity representation in the boardroom."