Home REIT removed from FTSE indices amid prolonged share suspension

The troubles for Home REIT began back in November, following the publication of Viceroy Research's analysis alleging the business was not stable.

Effective from Thursday (2 March), the £1.2bn trust will be removed from the FTSE SmallCap index, FTSE All-Share index, FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals index and FTSE All-Small index.

The moves comes following the initial statement from FTSE Russell on 30 January, which warned the trust would be dropped if it remained suspended for a further 20 business days. Shares in the trust remain suspended "without indication of resumption".

Home REIT was forced to temporarily suspend its shares on 3 January after it failed to publish its annual financial report for the year that ended 31 August.

The Financial Conduct Authority requires companies to publish its annual report within four months of the end of its financial year, which for Home REIT fell at the end of the 2022 calendar year.

On 12 December last year, the trust announced the results would be published "no later than 31 January 2023". However, the report remains unpublished.

Liontrust Asset Management, one of the largest shareholders of the embattled Home REIT, slammed the trust over the weekend due to "serious shortcomings" in its operations and governance.

In a statement, the firm alluded to potential propositions that may require shareholder approval to pass, with a range of options available.