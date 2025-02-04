Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs

Three funds in total

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Rathbones and Vanguard have red flagged three UK equity funds between them over issues with their performance.

In their most recent Assessment of Value (AoV) reports, the two asset managers respectively highlighted performance lags over the last three or five years in some of its UK-focused strategies. Rathbones put its Income and UK Opportunities funds on watch after both underperformed their individual I share classes. Rathbones hit by £3.4bn Autumn Budget outflows but FUMA on the rise While the Income fund achieved its primary objective of delivering a better annual income than the FTSE All-Share Index over three years, its overall performance "has not delivered the outcome you should ex...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies

FCA corporate bonds proposals undo 20 years of restrictions for retail investors

More on Funds

Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs
Funds

Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs

Three funds in total

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies
Funds

Aviva Investors launches LTAF focused on unlisted companies

Fourth LTAF in its arsenal

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
Square Mile's Martin Ward: Five UK fund picks five years on from Brexit
Funds

Square Mile's Martin Ward: Five UK fund picks five years on from Brexit

Almost indiscriminate selling of UK equities

Martin Ward
clock 31 January 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot