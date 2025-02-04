Trailing UK equities sees Rathbones and Vanguard red flag mandates in AoVs

Rathbones and Vanguard have red flagged three UK equity funds between them over issues with their performance.
In their most recent Assessment of Value (AoV) reports, the two asset managers respectively highlighted performance lags over the last three or five years in some of its UK-focused strategies. Rathbones put its Income and UK Opportunities funds on watch after both underperformed their individual I share classes. Rathbones hit by £3.4bn Autumn Budget outflows but FUMA on the rise While the Income fund achieved its primary objective of delivering a better annual income than the FTSE All-Share Index over three years, its overall performance "has not delivered the outcome you should ex...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes