Spring Statement 25: UK markets hold steady following Reeves' speech

Pound down against the dollar

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

UK equity and fixed income markets have held steady in the immediate aftermath of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement today (26 March).

At the time of reporting, the FTSE 100 stood at 8,684.7, down slightly from 8,697.2 earlier today, according to data from the London Stock Exchange.  The index as a whole is only marginally up 0.2% from Tuesday's (25 March) closing values. Spring Statement 25: OBR fiscal outlook has 'deteriorated' since October as it delivers 'grim' economic forecast Its FTSE 250 peer is currently priced in at 20,076, slightly lower than the 20,103.4 posted before Reeves' speech in parliament today. It now is 0.42% up since Tuesday's close.  The FTSE All-Share also dipped slightly from 4,695.1 e...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Five key takeaways from the Spring Statement 2025

Supermarket Income REIT overhauls board as it completes management internalisation process

More on Markets

Spring Statement 25: UK markets hold steady following Reeves' speech
Markets

Spring Statement 25: UK markets hold steady following Reeves' speech

Pound down against the dollar

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 26 March 2025 • 2 min read
FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: DeepSeek 'tip of the iceberg' in Chinese innovation
Markets

FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: DeepSeek 'tip of the iceberg' in Chinese innovation

Investors should focus less on economic trajectory

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 26 March 2025 • 4 min read
Deep Dive: 'AIM has the potential to thrive alongside PISCES' but major reform is required
Markets

Deep Dive: 'AIM has the potential to thrive alongside PISCES' but major reform is required

Amid AIM exodus

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 March 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot