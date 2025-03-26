Spring Statement 25: UK markets hold steady following Reeves' speech

At the time of reporting, the FTSE 100 stood at 8,684.7, down slightly from 8,697.2 earlier today, according to data from the London Stock Exchange. The index as a whole is only marginally up 0.2% from Tuesday's (25 March) closing values. Spring Statement 25: OBR fiscal outlook has 'deteriorated' since October as it delivers 'grim' economic forecast Its FTSE 250 peer is currently priced in at 20,076, slightly lower than the 20,103.4 posted before Reeves' speech in parliament today. It now is 0.42% up since Tuesday's close. The FTSE All-Share also dipped slightly from 4,695.1 e...