Equity funds struggle in February with nearly £700m outflows

Based on data from the Investment Association, Numis found that Fixed Income funds experienced net inflows of £1.1bn in February, the fourth consecutive month of new money in the sector.

Along with the £652m inflows into Mixed Assets, these were the biggest contributors to a second, consecutive month of inflows into UK-domiciled funds, which had net inflows totalling £408m.

The overall drag came from the Equity side, which had outflows of £696m, along with Money Market (-£882m), Property (-£69m) and Absolute return funds (-£44m).

However, this was not a change of sentiment for UK-focused funds which continued to hemorrhage outflows for the 19th consecutive month.

UK All Companies funds had the biggest net outflows of any sector, Numis' report found, down £1.3bn for the period.

UK Equity Income and UK Smaller Companies funds also had a negative period, down £195m and £98m, respectively.

Numis said the UK have seen "the largest net outflows of any geography every month since August 2021, despite the FTSE All Share performing relatively well compared to other equity indices during 2022", and this outflow was the largest since January 2022.

European equity funds also took a hit (down £245m), but Numis said the outflows have "moderated" below the average outflow from the year, which it said "may in part due to the relatively strong performance of the region year-to-date".

There were net inflows into Global funds (£159m) for the third time in four months, and Japan's (£98m) "evolving macro backdrop seemingly enticed retail investors", for the first net inflow since October 2022.

Passives also held up in February, with trackers seeing £264m in inflows, down from the £982m in January.

On individual portfolios, Numis used data from Morningstar, which includes retail and institutional flows, to examine the popularity of different funds for March.

It found that despite net inflows into Japan in February, the largest outflow by a fund in March was from Royal London Japan Equity Tilt, whilst iShares Japan Equity also saw net outflows.

Reflecting the specific unpopularity of the UK, Trojan Income, L&G UK Index, CT UK Equity Income, Liontrust Special Situations, Lindsell Train UK Equity and iShares UK Equity all featured in the top 20 outflows.

There were some inflows into UK funds, with Numis featuring abrdn UK Sustainable and Responsible Equity and Royal London UK Equity Income.

The largest inflow by fund in March was into Royal London Short-Term Money Market, followed by property fund iShares Environmental & Low Carbon Tilt.