fraud
FCA chair: Financial crime 'has reached epidemic proportions'
Charles Randell outlines FCA's approach to combating fraud
FCA wins High Court case against unauthorised forex firm
To repay £900,000 to customers
Goldman Sachs shareholders demand investigation into 1MDB money laundering scandal
Threatening legal action
Financial fraud spike reveals 'cracks in the structure' of UK regulation
Reported financial investment-related fraud cases grew by 74% in 2018
FCA: £197m lost to investment scams in 2018
Average loss £29,000 per person
Ex-Barclays CEO stands trial for fraud - reports
John Varley and three former colleagues could face ten years in jail
BlackRock hit with fake Fink climate letter - reports
Claimed to be taking action on climate change
FCA bans adviser brothers convicted of £17m fraud
'Elaborate breach of trust'
Carmignac Gestion investigated for tax fraud
Payments made to executives via Luxembourg subsidiary
Five sentenced for £2.8m share fraud
'Callously targeted investors who were often elderly and vulnerable’
FCA's Butler urges tech rethink on tackling money laundering and fraud
Firms must ‘turn technology against criminals’
FCA warns investment fraudsters targeting social media users with Bitcoin scams
£87,410 lost per day to binary options scams
Six guilty in £2.7m boiler room scams
Follows an FCA criminal law suit
'Skeletons jumping out of closets' for Barclays as ex-CEO charged with fraud
Former CEO John Varley charged
FCA bans Arck fraudsters Clay and Clark
Pair were convicted in 2014
HSBC head of currency trading to face charges in forex scandal
Part of three-year investigation
Gosling's Grouse: Beating the fraud(sters)
Millions of pounds lost in Ponzi scheme
Advisers among those hit by 'pyramid scheme'
Other affected investors urged to come forward
EU regulators kick off $1.5trn debt market rigging probe
Potential rigging of SSA market
BoE faces probe into 2008 emergency auction rigging
SFO initiates investigation
Investment scams spike as fraudsters use City firms' addresses
Police stumped as number of financial fraud cases soars
First LIBOR trial begins as former UBS trader heads to court
The first criminal trial over LIBOR rigging begins in London today as Tom Hayes, former trader at UBS and Citigroup, appears in court charged with eight counts of conspiring to manipulate the lending rate.
FCA warns of cold calling fake regulator fraudster
A man pretending to be from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is cold calling people in an attempt to defraud them, the regulator has warned.
Former J.P. Morgan adviser charged with stealing $20m from clients
A former J.P. Morgan investment adviser has been accused of stealing at least $20m from clients and using the money to trade on his own account and to pay off his mortgage.