ADVERTISEMENT

Aviva calls for government intervention to stop search engines promoting financial scams

Surge in Covid scams online during lockdown

Gary Robinson
clock 26 August 2021 • 2 min read
New research finds just over half of internet users do not believe financial services ads on search engines are legitimate.
Image:

New research finds just over half of internet users do not believe financial services ads on search engines are legitimate.

Aviva has called on the UK government to act now to stop the rise in the number of financial scams, as its research found two in five (42%) people have been targeted by a Covid scam.

The scale of fraud has accelerated through the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in a deluge of opportunities for fraudsters over the last year. Aviva's research found two in five (42%) people have been targeted by a Covid scam.

This is a 91% increase over the last year in the number of people who reported receiving emails, texts, phone calls and other communications mentioning coronavirus, and which were suspected to be a financial scam, Aviva said in a statement announcing its findings.

The findings come in The Aviva Fraud Report, which found consumer confidence in online services remain low amongst high levels of deception. The new research finds just over half of internet users do not believe financial services ads on search engines are legitimate.

It’s clear we’re a long way from the Government’s commitment to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online," Rob Lee, director of fraud prevention at Aviva.

Only one in 700 scams results in a fraud conviction

Over-55s were the least likely to trust online adverts for financial services, with only 29% believing proper checks had taken place, whilst 59% of 16- to 24-year-olds said they did have trust in what they were shown.

Rob Lee, director of fraud prevention at Aviva, said: "There is a clear mistrust of financial services adverts online. However, there is no legal responsibility for technology firms to verify the legitimacy of the companies which pay them to publish adverts on their platforms.

"This potentially leaves millions of internet users exposed to unscrupulous adverts. Of those surveyed, 87% said they believe the government should legislate to ensure search engines and social media sites do not mislead consumers or promote financial scams. And 85% of people think search engines should be responsible for advertising content on their platforms so that it is not misleading.

"We believe the Online Safety Bill presents an opportunity to protect financial services consumers at every stage of their online journey," Lee added.

PIMFA urges government to tackle online investment fraud

The report found that lockdown has transformed spending habits in the UK and accelerated adoption of the internet, with half (50%) of people saying they used the internet more - either significantly or a little - to search for products and services over the last year.

"The challenges posed by lockdown conditions has shifted the mindset of millions, opening the door to more people buying financial services and products online," Lee added. "While this brings opportunities for making it easier to buy products, it does also open the door to fraudsters looking to prey on the vulnerable." 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Gary Robinson

Commercial Director, Head of Video at International Investment.

View profile
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Regulation

Binance remains under fire from the FCA
Regulation

FCA 'not capable' of effectively supervising Binance

Under fire for AML reporting breaches

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 26 August 2021 • 2 min read
Punter Southall has no association with the clone firm.
Regulation

Fraudsters target Punter Southall Wealth in clone scam

Financial planning firm targeted

Sophie King
Sophie King
clock 06 August 2021 • 2 min read
JB Beckett
Regulation

JB Beckett: Are duties of care a question of faith or litigation?

Open letter to FCA highlights importance of issue

JB Beckett
clock 05 August 2021 • 6 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

JP Morgan American trust ditches stocks on ESG concerns

24 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

To deliver for clients asset managers need to be agile

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
06

Partner Content: Why investors need to be "humble" about making inflation predictions this year

19 August 2021 • 1 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 