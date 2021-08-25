Aviva calls for government intervention to stop search engines promoting financial scams

New research finds just over half of internet users do not believe financial services ads on search engines are legitimate.

The scale of fraud has accelerated through the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in a deluge of opportunities for fraudsters over the last year. Aviva's research found two in five (42%) people have been targeted by a Covid scam.

This is a 91% increase over the last year in the number of people who reported receiving emails, texts, phone calls and other communications mentioning coronavirus, and which were suspected to be a financial scam, Aviva said in a statement announcing its findings.

The findings come in The Aviva Fraud Report, which found consumer confidence in online services remain low amongst high levels of deception. The new research finds just over half of internet users do not believe financial services ads on search engines are legitimate.

It’s clear we’re a long way from the Government’s commitment to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online," Rob Lee, director of fraud prevention at Aviva.

Only one in 700 scams results in a fraud conviction

Over-55s were the least likely to trust online adverts for financial services, with only 29% believing proper checks had taken place, whilst 59% of 16- to 24-year-olds said they did have trust in what they were shown.

Rob Lee, director of fraud prevention at Aviva, said: "There is a clear mistrust of financial services adverts online. However, there is no legal responsibility for technology firms to verify the legitimacy of the companies which pay them to publish adverts on their platforms.

"This potentially leaves millions of internet users exposed to unscrupulous adverts. Of those surveyed, 87% said they believe the government should legislate to ensure search engines and social media sites do not mislead consumers or promote financial scams. And 85% of people think search engines should be responsible for advertising content on their platforms so that it is not misleading.

"We believe the Online Safety Bill presents an opportunity to protect financial services consumers at every stage of their online journey," Lee added.

PIMFA urges government to tackle online investment fraud

The report found that lockdown has transformed spending habits in the UK and accelerated adoption of the internet, with half (50%) of people saying they used the internet more - either significantly or a little - to search for products and services over the last year.

"The challenges posed by lockdown conditions has shifted the mindset of millions, opening the door to more people buying financial services and products online," Lee added. "While this brings opportunities for making it easier to buy products, it does also open the door to fraudsters looking to prey on the vulnerable."