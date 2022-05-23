Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud

The Allianz settlement with the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considered to be one of the largest in corporate history.

According to the SEC, which brought charges against Allianz and three former senior portfolio managers at the firm, Allianz engaged in a "massive" fraudulent scheme that concealed the immense downside risks of a complex options trading strategy known as Structured Alpha.

After the Covid-19 market crash of March 2020 exposed the fraudulent scheme, the strategy lost billions of dollars. Investor documents were rewritten to downplay the risky nature of Structured Alpha investments.

The SEC's complaint, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, alleges that Structured Alpha's lead portfolio manager Gregoire Tournant orchestrated the multi-year scheme to mislead investors who invested approximately $11bn in Structured Alpha, and paid the defendants over $550 million in fees.

Following prosecution, AGI US agreed to pay more than $1bn to settle SEC charges and together with its parent Allianz over $5bn in restitution to victims. Those who had lost money to the fraud included 114 institutional investors, such as pension funds for teachers, clergy, bus drivers and engineers.

Allianz as an overall firm announced an operating profit of €3.2bn in Q1 2022.