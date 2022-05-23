Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud

Misled investors on risky investments

clock • 1 min read
Investor documents were rewritten to downplay the risky nature of Structured Alpha investments.
Image:

Investor documents were rewritten to downplay the risky nature of Structured Alpha investments.

European insurance and financial services giant Allianz has been hit with a more than $6bn fine over fraudulent conduct within its US asset management unit (AGI US) exposed at the outset of the Covid pandemic.

The Allianz settlement with the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considered to be one of the largest in corporate history.

According to the SEC, which brought charges against Allianz and three former senior portfolio managers at the firm, Allianz engaged in a "massive" fraudulent scheme that concealed the immense downside risks of a complex options trading strategy known as Structured Alpha.

After the Covid-19 market crash of March 2020 exposed the fraudulent scheme, the strategy lost billions of dollars. Investor documents were rewritten to downplay the risky nature of Structured Alpha investments.

Allianz Global Investors backs sweetened offer for UDG Healthcare

The SEC's complaint, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, alleges that Structured Alpha's lead portfolio manager Gregoire Tournant orchestrated the multi-year scheme to mislead investors who invested approximately $11bn in Structured Alpha, and paid the defendants over $550 million in fees.

Following prosecution, AGI US agreed to pay more than $1bn to settle SEC charges and together with its parent Allianz over $5bn in restitution to victims. Those who had lost money to the fraud included 114 institutional investors, such as pension funds for teachers, clergy, bus drivers and engineers.

Allianz as an overall firm announced an operating profit of €3.2bn in Q1 2022.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Christopher Marchant

View profile
More from Christopher Marchant

Ninety One: Fund managers 'overly' reliant on ESG scores

RLAM to launch sustainable growth fund

More on Fund managers

Alex Hoctor-Duncan of River and Mercantile Group
Regulation

FCA approves AssetCo takeover of River and Mercantile

Important milestone in transaction

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 19 May 2022 • 1 min read
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has an "ambitious vision" for UK financial services. Photo: UK Parliament CC BY 3.0
Regulation

HM Treasury in conversation with FCA over PRIIPs

Part of wider review

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 16 May 2022 • 1 min read
The regulator has laid out that the authorised fund manager must consider all options, including whether a fund suspension would be in the best interest of investors over a side pocket.
Regulation

FCA launches consultation on Russia side pockets

Closes 16 May 2022

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM global head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

19 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

18 May 2022 • 3 min read
25 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Alternatives Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot