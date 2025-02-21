SEC bolsters fraud fight with launch of cyber and emerging technologies unit

Fighting cyber-related misconduct

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU), replacing the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, it revealed on Thursday (20 February).

The unit will be led by Laura D'Allaird and will be tasked with combatting cyber-related misconduct and protecting retail investors from malign actors in the sphere of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. CETU will also seek to prevent fraud committed through social media platforms, the dark web or false websites, as well as hacking actions to obtain material non-public information. Trump appoints SEC acting chair on first day in the Oval Office CETU will comprise around 30 fraud specialists and attorneys spread across multiple SEC offices, w...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Investors caution Reeves' ISA reforms 'would need to strike a careful balance' to solve UK investment crisis

UK consumer confidence dips in February as worries mount over rising NIC and energy costs

More on US

SEC bolsters fraud fight with launch of cyber and emerging technologies unit
US

SEC bolsters fraud fight with launch of cyber and emerging technologies unit

Fighting cyber-related misconduct

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 21 February 2025 • 1 min read
JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Trump's long shadow over fixed income markets
US

JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Trump's long shadow over fixed income markets

'The things bond managers fret about'

Jon Cunliffe
clock 20 February 2025 • 3 min read
Fed signals pause on interest rates cuts until 'further progress on inflation' is made
US

Fed signals pause on interest rates cuts until 'further progress on inflation' is made

4.25%-4.5%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot