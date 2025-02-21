SEC bolsters fraud fight with launch of cyber and emerging technologies unit

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU), replacing the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, it revealed on Thursday (20 February).
The unit will be led by Laura D'Allaird and will be tasked with combatting cyber-related misconduct and protecting retail investors from malign actors in the sphere of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. CETU will also seek to prevent fraud committed through social media platforms, the dark web or false websites, as well as hacking actions to obtain material non-public information. Trump appoints SEC acting chair on first day in the Oval Office CETU will comprise around 30 fraud specialists and attorneys spread across multiple SEC offices, w...
