WealthTek boss John Dance charged with £64m fraud and money laundering

Dance, the principal partner at the wealth management firm, has been accused of fraudulently abusing his position for personal gain. The FCA said between 2014 and 2023, Dance transferred more than £64m from client accounts to his control. The funds were then used to fund a "lavish lifestyle". He is also accused of using the funds to back business ventures such as racehorses and a nightclub. Eight MPs call on Chancellor to investigate FCA's WealthTek crackdown WealthTek was formerly known as Vertus Asset Management (Vertus). The FCA explained that prior to WealthTek obtaining dir...