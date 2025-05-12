Friday Briefing: No Fed rate cuts this year

This week, the Fed met expectations and held interest rates at 4.25% to 4.5%, a move markets had pegged with near 100% certainty. In the accompanying press conference, chair Jerome Powell citied the "highly uncertain" outlook for the US economy amid President Donald Trump's tariffs. Powell said that while the economy was still in a "solid position", and the US unemployment rate was holding at 4.2%, the "risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation appear to have risen". The chair flagged the impacts of Trump's administration, not just the tariffs but "immigration, fiscal polic...