Friday Briefing: Macroeconomic dissent is starting to spread

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

Global macroeconomics dominated headlines last week, as developments on both sides of the Atlantic show a clearer picture of the economic trajectory we can expect from both the US and the UK, at least in the short term.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Schroders' transformation plan will see 14.5% of funds merge or close

Aberdeen suffers £900m outflows in H1 amid 'transition' period

More on Markets

Friday Briefing: Macroeconomic dissent is starting to spread
Markets

Friday Briefing: Macroeconomic dissent is starting to spread

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 August 2025 • 4 min read
Markets rattled as Trump announces tariffs on close to 100 countries
Markets

Markets rattled as Trump announces tariffs on close to 100 countries

India and Taiwan hit with 25% and 20% respctively

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 01 August 2025 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: European indices show signs of life following Trump tariffs
Markets

Market Movers blog: European indices show signs of life following Trump tariffs

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 31 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot