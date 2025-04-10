Fed signals 'difficult trade offs' ahead amid persisting inflation

According to the minutes of their March meeting released on Wednesday (9 April), central bank officials noted that uncertainty around the US economic outlook had increased, "with almost all participants viewing risks to inflation tilted to the upside". "With regard to the outlook for inflation, participants judged that inflation was likely to be boosted this year by the effects of higher tariffs, although significant uncertainty surrounded the magnitude and persistence of such effects," the minutes stated. US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up Their meeting to...