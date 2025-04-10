Fed signals 'difficult trade offs' ahead amid persisting inflation

Comments ahead of Trump’s trade war

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Federal Reserve officials have pleaded for a “cautious approach” in tackling monetary policy, as President Donald Trump’s trade and domestic plans might add to inflationary pressure.

According to the minutes of their March meeting released on Wednesday (9 April), central bank officials noted that uncertainty around the US economic outlook had increased, "with almost all participants viewing risks to inflation tilted to the upside". "With regard to the outlook for inflation, participants judged that inflation was likely to be boosted this year by the effects of higher tariffs, although significant uncertainty surrounded the magnitude and persistence of such effects," the minutes stated. US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up Their meeting to...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Odey Holdings' losses slow down to £2m in 2024

UK equities bleed £1.2bn in March while North American peers enjoy best month in a year

More on US

LSEG Lipper's Dewi John: US investors go large on domestic equities while rest of the world backpedals
US

LSEG Lipper's Dewi John: US investors go large on domestic equities while rest of the world backpedals

'Shifting sands of investor sentiment'

Dewi John
clock 07 April 2025 • 3 min read
US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up
US

US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up

Unemployment at 4.2%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 April 2025 • 2 min read
Uncertainty of Federal Reserve's rate path after Trump unleashes tariff chaos
US

Uncertainty of Federal Reserve's rate path after Trump unleashes tariff chaos

Same week as recession expectations rose

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 April 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot