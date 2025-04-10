Fed signals 'difficult trade offs' ahead amid persisting inflation

Federal Reserve officials have pleaded for a “cautious approach” in tackling monetary policy, as President Donald Trump’s trade and domestic plans might add to inflationary pressure.
According to the minutes of their March meeting released on Wednesday (9 April), central bank officials noted that uncertainty around the US economic outlook had increased, "with almost all participants viewing risks to inflation tilted to the upside". "With regard to the outlook for inflation, participants judged that inflation was likely to be boosted this year by the effects of higher tariffs, although significant uncertainty surrounded the magnitude and persistence of such effects," the minutes stated. US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up Their meeting to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes