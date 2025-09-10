What Trump's Fed power grab means for portfolios

Central bank's independence threatened

clock • 11 min read

Jerome Powell was appointed as Federal Reserve chair by Donald Trump in November 2017, during his first term as president. Trump's second term will see Powell's exit. The manner of this departure is uncertain, though.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

What Trump's Fed power grab means for portfolios
US

What Trump's Fed power grab means for portfolios

Central bank's independence threatened

Alex Sebastian
clock 10 September 2025 • 11 min read
BoE's Andrew Bailey: Fed going down a 'dangerous road'
US

BoE's Andrew Bailey: Fed going down a 'dangerous road'

'Very concerning'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 04 September 2025 • 1 min read
JPMAM's Katie Magee: Highlights from earnings season and the power of fundamentals
US

JPMAM's Katie Magee: Highlights from earnings season and the power of fundamentals

US earnings delivered 'well above expectations'

Katie Magee
clock 03 September 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot