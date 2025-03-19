Bank of England and Fed poised to hold rates as inflationary risks remain persistent

Rate setters at the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are all expected to keep current interest rates unchanged at their respective meetings this week, as inflation remains relatively hot in both major economies.
As it stands, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to meet later today (19 March) to decide whether to snip the current 4.25%-4.5% federal funds rate, while the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on Thursday (20 March). Trump lambasts the Fed as it leaves interest rates unchanged Markets are currently pricing in "little chance" of a rate cut at the BoE's next meeting and although two more rate cuts are expected by the close of 2025. A "hot" January inflation reading of 3% means the MPC is unlikely to adopt a dovish tilt, according to Laith Khalaf, head o...
