'Sweet spot' for short dated bonds as volatility grows and sales triple

Sales hit £120bn over past year

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Global net sales of short dated bonds hit £91bn in the last six months, Investment Week has learned.

This is compared to £29bn in the six months before that, a more than three-fold increase (214%), according to Aberdeen. Fixed income investment set to rise as bonds hit double digit growth in asset allocation Furthermore, net sales of short dated bonds hit £120bn globally in the year to the end of May 2025 compared to an outflow of £31bn in the same period a year prior. Mark Munro, investment director of global fixed income at Aberdeen and manager of the abrdn Short Dated Enhanced Income fund, said: "Volatility will continue to be higher in longer dated bonds and could increase in ...

