'Sweet spot' for short dated bonds as volatility grows and sales triple

Global net sales of short dated bonds hit £91bn in the last six months, Investment Week has learned.
This is compared to £29bn in the six months before that, a more than three-fold increase (214%), according to Aberdeen. Fixed income investment set to rise as bonds hit double digit growth in asset allocation Furthermore, net sales of short dated bonds hit £120bn globally in the year to the end of May 2025 compared to an outflow of £31bn in the same period a year prior. Mark Munro, investment director of global fixed income at Aberdeen and manager of the abrdn Short Dated Enhanced Income fund, said: "Volatility will continue to be higher in longer dated bonds and could increase in ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes