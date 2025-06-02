Quilter Investors' Lindsay James: Investor vigilance needed as era of US advantage erodes

Investors are having to weigh up whether recent earth tremors in bond markets are a warning of something of greater magnitude ahead or simply the rumblings of a system that has seen peacetime debts reach levels previously only seen in times of war. The US stands as the world's largest debtor nation, with a national debt exceeding $34trn and a current account deficit that continues to widen. Persistent trade deficits, a low national savings rate, a high fiscal deficit and a strong dollar are all contributory factors, exacerbated by double-digit savings ratios in China and the eurozon...