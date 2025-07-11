Multi-asset investors divided over equity outlook seek value in fixed income

As we move into the second half, multi-asset experts agree positioning for resilience is key, but opinions on what this looks like are split. Investors undergo 'buyers' strike' in June sending order values to two year low In equities, valuations look concerning in the face of uncertain trade policy, with the S&P 500 close to pre-'Liberation Day' highs. But while the UK and Europe offer relatively more attractive valuations, Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, noted "there are limited reasons to be ultra bullish from here", with the FTSE 100 nearing re...