Six's Swati Bhatia: Confronting fixed income data dilemma essential in tariffs era

Driven by uncertainty around the tariff policy pursued by US President Donald Trump's administration, it was reflective of the broader nerves that rapidly permeated through markets. With the fixed income waters becoming choppier than ever, it is vital investors take an integrated approach to their data, considering what is going on at an equity level, to maintain a course towards profitability. According to JP Morgan, US high-yield bond funds experienced outflows of $9.4bn in the week ending 9 April 2025, with leveraged loan funds experiencing outflows of $6.4bn. These figures repr...