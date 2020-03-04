First State Investments

Global asset manager

First State Investments is a global asset management business covering a range of asset classes and investment sectors.

The business first started in Australia in 1988. It has since grown into a large-scale asset manager, with an 800-strong team across 11 offices including Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. Since 2000, it has been part of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

As of 31 December 2017, First State Investments has $171bn in AUM. Today, it has 17 teams operating across Equities, Fixed Income, Alternatives and Multi-Asset, including Stewart Investors, a pioneer in emerging market equities and sustainable investing, and First State Stewart Asia, our leading Asian equities investor.