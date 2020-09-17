Franklin Templeton hires from First State to boost EMD opportunities team

Franklin Templeton has bolstered its emerging market debt opportunities team by hiring Joanna Woods from First State and transitioning Carlos Ortiz over from the firm’s wider fixed income desk.

Woods joined Franklin Templeton on 7 September as vice president and portfolio manager within the EMD opportunities team after a decade at First State, most recently as portfolio manager within its EMD team.

Woods joined First State in 2010 after graduating from the Australian National University, initially becoming portfolio analyst in its fixed income team.

Franklin Templeton completes Legg Mason tie-up

Woods will report to head of the EMD opportunities team Nicholas Hardingham, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton. Franklin said Woods had extensive knowledge of the Latin American, MENA and Asian markets.

Meanwhile, Ortiz, vice president and research analyst, joined the EMD opportunities team on 10 July, having joined the firm in 2015.

Ortiz will provide additional coverage on select Latin American issuers, drawing on his experience prior to joining the company. He had previously worked as an economist in UniCredit's CEEMEA team and associate analyst in Moody's Investors Service's EEMEA team.