First State appoints first global head of distribution

First State Investments appointed Harry Moore to take on the newly created role of global head of distribution, based in London.

The role will see Moore take on distribution activities formerly held by managing director, Asia, Michael Stapleton and managing director, EMEA, Chris Turpin, who remain in their roles, as the firm pivots to a global approach to sales and distribution.

Bachar Beaini, managing director, Americas, will retain responsibility for distribution in his region, working closely alongside Moore to oversee global distribution.

Formerly managing director, Australia, New Zealand & Japan, Moore brings over 20 years' experience to the new role, of which the past decade has been spent with First State. He has previously held roles with Russell Investments and UBS.

Moore said: "Whilst each region has its differences, there are benefits to a global client relationship and sales approach. Through the support of a strong, experience team of sales professionals a global approach will help us better understand and communicate themes in each region that may impact other areas.

Liz Hastilow, global chief legal and risk officer, will add Moore's previous role to her duties, while Lauren Prendiville takes on the role of head of distribution, Southeast Asia & Middle East, Peter Heine becomes head of institutional southern region and Jeannene O'Day has been promoted to head of institutional northern region.